* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.2 pct, EuroStoxx 50 down 2.2 pct
* Banks bear brunt of sell-off, index touches 5-month low
* Athens bourse shut; U.S.-listed Greek assets hit
* Rolls-Royce slammed after cut to profit outlook
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 6 Top euro zone shares fell around
2 percent on Monday, a relatively muted reaction to Greek
voters' rejection of austerity terms for a financial lifeline.
Banks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with the relevant Euro
STOXX index touching a five-month low and a raft of
Italian banks down 5 to 11.5 percent.
Southern European lenders have been in the markets' sights
given their exposure to peripheral euro government debt, whose
yields have risen on Greek fears.
With the Athens stock market shut, investors traded Greek
assets listed in the United States: National Bank of Greece's
U.S. shares were trading around 14 percent lower at
1748 GMT while the Global X FTSE Greece 20 ETF
(exchange-traded fund) was down around 8.7 percent.
But the overall market fallout was relatively contained. The
Eurostoxx 50 index closed down 2.2 percent, trading
around mid-February levels, while the broader pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.2 percent. European
stock-market volatility retreated.
Although several big banks said the risks of a Greek exit
from the euro zone had risen since Sunday's "No" vote, investors
pointed to the European Central Bank's capacity to limit
financial contagion and step in if market turmoil spread.
"The market is, rightly or wrongly, taking a great deal of
credence of the fact that the ECB has many more defence
mechanisms in place than it did in 2011-12," said Andrew
Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments.
"Some of the measures we've seen already could be seen as a
subtle signal by the ECB that it is ready to step up... This
point of the ECB being ready to step in is very important to the
market reaction we've seen."
The International Monetary Fund improved the market mood
somewhat by saying it was monitoring the situation in Greece and
stood ready to lend a hand if asked.
One of the worst performers on the STOXX Europe 600
index was not even in the eye of the Greek storm.
UK aerospace group Rolls-Royce lost 6 percent after
cutting profit expectations and scrapping a plan to buy back 1
billion pounds ($1.56 billion) of shares halfway through the
programme.
With the U.S. earnings season set to kick off and an
improving economic backdrop in the euro zone, JPMorgan
strategists advised clients to cut risk exposure but added that
markets would likely be higher on a three-to-six-month horizon.
Some portfolio managers echoed the optimistic outlook.
"We are still positive on Europe with regards to underlying
fundamentals. We are positive on earnings and sales growth and
are looking for continued earnings surprises," Bill Street, EMEA
head of Investment at State Street Global Advisors, said.
"We are still positively exposed to risky assets in the euro
zone and see this as a longer-term opportunity to remain
invested in Europe."
($1 = 0.6430 pounds)
