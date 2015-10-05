LONDON Oct 5 European shares climbed higher on
Monday, with a surge in Glencore lifting the mining
sector and firmer oil prices giving energy stocks a boost.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.7
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also advanced 1.6 percent.
German potash producer K+S slumped, however,
after Potash Corp withdrew its bid for K+S.
Glencore extended its bounce-back from a bruising
sell-off a week ago, up 8 percent after a surge in its
Hong-Kong-listed shares. The company issued a statement noting
its share-price move but said it had no reason to explain the
swings.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)