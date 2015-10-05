* Paris outperforms after French PMI data
* Glencore rallies, Arcelor rises on Citi upgrade
* Lisbon up after Portuguese election
* K+S slumps after Potash withdraws bid
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 5 European shares rose on Monday,
with Glencore and ArcelorMittal pushing up
mining stocks and French economic data lifting the Paris stock
market.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.2
percent. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 2.5 percent.
Lisbon's benchmark PSI-20 index rose 1.9 percent
after Portugal's centre-right government on Sunday won an
election, albeit without a majority.
France's CAC gained 2.7 percent after data showed
that French services activity accelerated in September more than
previously thought.
German potash producer K+S slumped 20 percent,
however, after Potash Corp withdrew its bid for K+S.
Carmaker Volkswagen fell around 5 percent to
four-year lows. Credit default spreads on VW jumped, another
effect of the car maker's admission it cheated on diesel
emissions tests in the United States.
Glencore extended its rebound from a sell-off a
week ago, rising around 10 percent on Monday after a surge in
its Hong Kong-listed shares. The company said it knew of no
reason for the swings.
Some traders said Glencore's shares were buoyed by talk the
company might sell some of its agricultural assets to cut its
debt.
"Sentiment is improving towards Glencore on the signs that
it may be able to sell some of its assets," said Thames Capital
Markets' trader Nav Banwait.
Gains by steelmaker ArcelorMittal also helped
mining stocks. ArcelorMittal rose 5 percent after Citigroup
raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "sell".
European stock markets remain below the peaks for 2015
reached around April. Concern China's economy was slowing pulled
them lower in the last quarter.
Germany's DAX, which rose 2 percent on Monday,
remains some 20 percent below a record high reached in April.
Overall sentiment remains "neutral", said Peregrine & Black
senior sales trader Markus Huber.
