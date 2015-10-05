(Adds details, updates prices)
* VW touches five-year low after 6.5 pct fall
* Glencore rallies, Arcelor rises on Citi upgrade
* K+S slumps after Potash withdraws bid
* Lisbon higher after Portuguese election
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 5 European shares rose sharply
on Monday, with the French market outperforming after
stronger-than-expected economic data, while Glencore
and ArcelorMittal pushed up mining stocks and
Volkswagen continued its slide.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were both
up 2 percent. Both indexes fell on Friday before Wall Street
rebounded to end in the black.
France's CAC gained 2.9 percent after a report
showed services activity accelerated in September more than
previously thought, a sign that the euro zone's second-biggest
economy finished the third quarter on a firm footing.
"The market is catching up with Wall Street's gain on
Friday. The economic data in France was today's surprise," said
Andrea Cuturi, chief investment officer at asset manager
Anthilia Capital.
"Data elsewhere in Europe was not particularly exciting.
Sings of an economic acceleration in the euro zone are there,
but starred with thousands of traps, from China to emerging
markets and local politics," he said.
Volkswagen continued to weigh on Germany's DAX
index. Caught in a scandal over rigging emissions
tests, the car maker fell as much as 6.5 percent to touch a
five-year low. Credit default spreads on Volkswagen jumped,
another effect of the scandal.
German potash producer K+S slumped 20.8 percent
after Potash Corp withdrew its bid for K+S.
The DAX, which rose 2.1 percent on Monday, remains
some 20 percent below a record high reached in April. Overall
sentiment remains "neutral", said Peregrine & Black senior sales
trader Markus Huber.
European stocks remain below the peaks for 2015 reached
around April. Concern China's economy was slowing pulled them
lower in the third quarter.
Lisbon's benchmark PSI-20 index rose 2.4 percent
after Portugal's centre-right government on Sunday won an
election, albeit without a majority.
Glencore extended its rebound from a sell-off a
week ago, rising around 7 percent on Monday after a surge in its
Hong Kong-listed shares. The company said it knew of no reason
for the swings.
Some traders said Glencore's shares were buoyed by talk the
company might sell some of its agricultural assets to cut its
debt.
"Sentiment is improving towards Glencore on the signs that
it may be able to sell some of its assets," said Thames Capital
Markets' trader Nav Banwait.
Gains by steelmaker ArcelorMittal also helped
mining stocks. ArcelorMittal rose 7.9 percent after Citigroup
raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "sell".
Today's European research round-up