PARIS Oct 6 European shares rose early on
Monday, adding to the previous session's rebound in the wake of
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures which sparked a rally
in stock markets worldwide.
German equities were leading the gains, with the DAX index
up 1.3 percent. The Frankfurt bourse, closed on Friday
for a public holiday, was catching up with the rebound in stocks
in Europe.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,354.11 points in a
broad-based rally.
Shares in exporters such as Airbus featured among
the top gainers, getting a lift from the euro's further slide
following U.S. jobs data. Airbus was up 1.1 percent while
Daimler was up 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)