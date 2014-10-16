PARIS Oct 16 The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index
surged to 35.5 on Thursday, its highest level since
mid-2012, signalling a sharp rise in risk aversion on the back
of worries over the strength of the global economy.
Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion known
as the VSTOXX - which is based on put and call options on Euro
STOXX 50 stocks - was trading at around 19 only a
week ago.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 2.4 percent on Thursday, adding to a 3.2 percent slide
on Wednesday. Southern European stocks were among the hardest
hit, as investors dumped the most risky assets in the region.
The ratio measuring the number of negative 'put' options
versus bullish 'call' options on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index also surged to 2.3, marking its
highest level since last August.
A ratio below 1 usually signals investors are bullish, while
a ratio above 1.5 signals they are turning cautious, buying
'puts' as a hedge for their equity portfolios in case of a
market sell-off.
(Reporting by the Markets team; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)