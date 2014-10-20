PARIS Oct 20 European shares dipped in early
trading on Monday as the previous session's sharp rebound lost
steam, although takeover activity boosted the shares of Nutreco
, Adidas and Havas.
At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,277.64 points, after
surging 2.8 percent on Friday following reassuring U.S.
macroeconomic data.
Shares in Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco
jumped 38 percent after SHV, a privately-held Dutch investment
firm, said it had reached a conditional agreement to acquire the
group for 40 euros ($51) per share, or 2.69 billion euros.
German sportswear firm Adidas AG surged 5.6
percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that an investor
group, that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with
the Abu Dhabi government, was planning a $2.2 billion bid to buy
Reebok.
Havas also rose 5.8 percent after French tycoon
Vincent Bollore launched an exchange offer on the stock on
Friday with a view to gaining control of the world's
sixth-largest advertising company.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)