PARIS Nov 3 European stocks inched lower in
early trading on Monday, taking a breather following last week's
sharp gains, while Ryanair soared after raising its
profit outlook.
Shares in the low-cost airline climbed 5.9 percent after it
lifted its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on a surge
in winter bookings and said it would slash fares by up to 10
percent in the new year to steal more market share from
struggling higher-cost rivals.
At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,350.56 points. The
benchmark index gained 1.8 percent on Friday, after the Bank of
Japan surprised global financial markets by ramping up its
massive stimulus spending.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)