PARIS Nov 4 European stocks dipped on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's losses, with resource-related shares falling as iron ore prices dropped to near five-year lows while Brent crude oil slipped towards $84 a barrel.

Shares in Hugo Boss featured among the top losers, down 6.1 percent after the German fashion house cut its 2014 sales and profit outlook.

L'Oreal also fell 2.5 percent after the world's biggest cosmetics group saw sales growth in the third quarter slump to its lowest level since 2009.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,340.06 points, after losing 0.9 percent on Monday following disappointing global macro data. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)