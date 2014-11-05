BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
PARIS Nov 5 European shares rose early on Wednesday, reversing most of the previous session's losses, as a raft of positive results from companies helped lift sentiment.
Shares in Lundin Petroleum surged 4.5 percent after the Swedish oil and gas producer posted third-quarter earnings above expectations.
British retailer Marks & Spencer climbed 7 percent after reporting forecast-beating results.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,337.16 points, after falling 1 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.