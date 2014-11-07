PARIS Nov 7 European shares rose in early trade on Friday, helped by positive corporate results from blue-chips including steelmaker ArcelorMittal as investors awaited key U.S. monthly jobs data.

Shares in the world's largest steelmaker gained 3.6 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected profit in the third quarter and said improvements in its steel business were more than offsetting weak mining operations.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,354.64 points.

According to a Reuters survey, employers probably added 231,000 new jobs to their payrolls after boosting them by 248,000 in September. The unemployment rate is forecast holding steady at a six-year low of 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)