PARIS Nov 12 European shares dipped early on
Wednesday, reversing the previous session's small gains, with
shares in HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland
falling after global regulators fined five major banks for
failings in currency trading.
The regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on
UBS, Citigroup, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and
JP Morgan.
Shares in HSBC were down 0.4 percent and RBS was down 0.2
percent, while the Frankfurt-listed shares of JPMorgan
and Citi were down 0.6-0.9 percent.
UBS bucked the trend, up 0.7 percent, with traders saying
the fine was already provisioned.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,358.09 points.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)