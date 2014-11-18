PARIS Nov 18 European stocks inched higher in
early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on Germany's ZEW
survey to start showing some signs of stabilisation and reverse
10 straight months of declines.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.05 percent at 1,352.51 points, with
Germany's DAX up 0.3 percent.
Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice
bucked the trend, falling 4.1 percent after private
equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sold 7.5
million shares via an accelerated bookbuild.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)