PARIS Nov 28 European shares were steady on Friday morning, pausing after a five-session winning streak, while a further drop in crude oil prices kept the pressure on energy shares.

Total was down 3.3 percent, Seadrill down 5.9 percent and Saipem down 3.1 percent.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.05 percent at 1,391.30 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)