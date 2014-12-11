PARIS Dec 11 European shares fell in early trading on Thursday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row, as the slump in oil and iron ore prices knocked resource-related shares lower and fuelled worries over the pace of global growth.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,355.87 points. The index has lost 3.5 percent so far this week.

Oil services stocks featured among the biggest losers, with Seadrill down 2.7 percent and PGS down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)