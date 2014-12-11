US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
PARIS Dec 11 European shares fell in early trading on Thursday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row, as the slump in oil and iron ore prices knocked resource-related shares lower and fuelled worries over the pace of global growth.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,355.87 points. The index has lost 3.5 percent so far this week.
Oil services stocks featured among the biggest losers, with Seadrill down 2.7 percent and PGS down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.