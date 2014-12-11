PARIS Dec 11 Greek shares resumed their sell-off on Thursday, with Athens's ATG benchmark index dropping 4 percent, hurt by worries over the country's political situation.

Investors have been rattled by a decision by the Greek government to bring forward to next week a presidential vote that will force nearly two dozen independent lawmakers to decide whether to side with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' pro-bailout cabinet, or with leftist radicals who have vowed to tear up the bailout.

If Samaras fails to secure victory for his presidential candidate, snap national elections could be called which the leftist Syriza party -- a fierce opponent of Greece's bailout deal with the European Union and IMF -- would likely win.

The ATG index has tumbled nearly 17 percent this week.

