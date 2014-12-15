PARIS Dec 15 European shares tumbled again on
Monday, resuming last week's sharp sell-off as the relentless
drop in oil prices hurt energy shares and fuelled fears of
deflation in the euro zone.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended 2.3 percent lower at 1,291.66 points, after
sinking 5.9 percent last week.
"The drop in oil would normally be good news for the
European economy, but in this case, it's actually bad news
because it seriously raises the risk of deflation," said
Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu
Gestion, in Paris.
ECB governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday
that oil price declines will weigh on already-low inflation in
the euro area in coming months.
