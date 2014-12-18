PARIS Dec 18 European stocks rose early on
Thursday, tracking a rally on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal
Reserve gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and said it
would take a patient approach toward raising interest rates.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.4 percent at 1,335.46 points.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a news conference that "patient"
meant the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee was
unlikely to hike rates for "at least a couple of meetings,"
meaning April of next year at the earliest.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)