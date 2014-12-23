PARIS Dec 23 European shares rose in early
trading on Tuesday, gaining ground for the sixth session in a
row and tracking a rally on Wall Street where both the Dow and
S&P 500 ended at record highs.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,368.89 points. The
benchmark index is up 4 percent in 2014, falling behind a 12.5
percent rally on Wall Street's S&P.
Shares in Dutch animal feed company Nutreco bucked
the trend on Tuesday, falling 5 percent after U.S. commodities
company Cargill said it was dropping its takeover bid
for Nutreco.
