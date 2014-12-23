PARIS Dec 23 Greek shares fell on Tuesday
before a second round of a presidential vote that could take
Athens closer to early elections, derailing EU/IMF-led reforms
and raising the risk of another economic setback.
At 0900 GMT, Athens's ATG share index was down 1.9
percent.
If parliament fails to appoint a president, a general
election must be held by early February, potentially bringing in
the leftwing Syriza party, which wants to renegotiate the
bailout and write off a large part of Greece's debt.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupt)