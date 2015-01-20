PARIS Jan 20 European shares rose in early
trade on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Asian shares after data
showed China's economic growth slowed less than feared.
Shares in Unilever bucked the trend,
falling 1.7 percent after the consumer goods major posted
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter underlying sales growth due
to weak emerging markets.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,417.33 points, just shy
of a seven-year high hit in the previous session.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, its slowest pace
in 24 years and barely missing the country's official 7.5
percent target. But the data was seen as a relief for investors,
who had feared a sharper slowdown.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)