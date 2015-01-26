PARIS Jan 26 European stock index futures fell early on Monday as Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6-1.0 percent.

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised on Sunday that five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by international creditors were over after his party's victory.

The euro sank to an 11-year low of $1.1098 on the vote outcome, before recovering to $1.1221.