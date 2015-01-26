US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
PARIS Jan 26 Top Greek shares slumped more than 5 percent at the open on Monday after Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures in the wake of its victory in a snap election.
Athens' ATG stock index fell 5.2 percent, led lower by banking stocks. Piraeus Bank fell 14.5 percent and Alpha Bank dropped 11.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)