PARIS Jan 28 European shares rose in early trading on Wednesday, reversing most of the previous session's losses, as a batch of positive corporate results helped boost sentiment.

Shares in European technology firms rallied, with ARM Holdings up 4 percent, lifted by forecast-beating results from Apple.

Shares in Electrolux also featured among the top gainers, rising 7.2 percent after the global home appliances maker forecast decent market growth on both sides of the north Atlantic this year.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,482.61 points, bouncing back after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)