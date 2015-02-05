PARIS Feb 5 European stocks fell early on
Thursday after the European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its
acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding, shifting the
burden onto the country's central bank.
At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,479.92 points.
The ECB move, which required the support of a majority of
central bank chiefs across the euro zone, shows widespread
dismay with the new Greek government's plans not only in
Frankfurt but across the 19-country bloc.
Shares in French drugs firm Sanofi bucked the
trend, rising 1.8 percent after saying it will name a new chief
executive in the coming weeks, and predicted that euro weakness
could boost profits this year.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)