PARIS Feb 12 European shares were steady in early trading on Thursday, with investors focusing on a big batch of quarterly results from companies including EDF , Rio Tinto and Credit Suisse.

Shares in Credit Suisse rose 4.5 percent after the lender outlined measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc and posted fourth-quarter net profit ahead of analysts' estimates.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,484.05 points.

Shares in Renault soared 6 percent after the French carmaker posted a jump in profits despite a deepening Russian market slump.

However, Zurich Insurance Group fell 4.6 percent after keeping its dividend unchanged, falling short of some analysts' expectations for a rise. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)