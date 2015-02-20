PARIS Feb 20 European shares inched up on
Friday morning ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
on Greece's bailout programme.
Market sentiment was helped by data showing France's private
sector has unexpectedly expanded at the fastest rate in 3-1/2
years this month.
Investors also awaited flash PMI data for the German and
overall euro zone services and manufacturing sectors, expected
to show further modest improvement in February.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,521.82 points, hovering
just below a seven-year high hit on Thursday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)