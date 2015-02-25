PARIS Feb 25 European shares dipped in early trading on Wednesday, pausing their recent sharp rally, with Weir Group falling 6 percent after warning about a significant reduction in revenue in 2015.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.02 percent at 1,543.04 points.

AXA rose 3.9 percent after Europe's second-biggest insurer posted a 12 percent increase in 2014 net profit. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)