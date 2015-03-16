PARIS, March 16 European stocks rose on Monday, shrugging off losses on Wall Street and extending their recent sharp rally, as investors bet that a renewed drop in the euro would boost the region's economy and lift exporter earnings.

Shares in Lafarge fell 4.2 percent and Holcim dipped 1.4 percent as a conflict between the two cement majors over the terms of their planned merger deepened.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,585.23 points.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)