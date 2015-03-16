BRIEF-Shopper's Stop posts March-qtr loss
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees
PARIS, March 16 European stocks rose on Monday, shrugging off losses on Wall Street and extending their recent sharp rally, as investors bet that a renewed drop in the euro would boost the region's economy and lift exporter earnings.
Shares in Lafarge fell 4.2 percent and Holcim dipped 1.4 percent as a conflict between the two cement majors over the terms of their planned merger deepened.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,585.23 points.
MUMBAI, May 5 An initial public offering of shares in India's IRB InvIT Fund to raise 50.33 billion rupees ($782 million) was subscribed 8.6 times on the closing day of the sale on Friday, in what was the country's first infrastructure investment fund IPO.