PARIS, March 18 European stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, bouncing after the previous session's pull-back, led by a rally in Inditex shares after the Spanish fashion giant reported a rise in 2014 profit.

Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement, due after the European session, for clues about when U.S. interest rates will rise.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,586.95 points, after losing 0.7 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)