PARIS, March 19 European stocks rose on Thursday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested a less aggressive
timeline for raising interest rates.
The Fed dropped the word "patient" from its statement in
terms of raising interest rates, as expected, but also
downgraded its views on the economy and inflation and lowered
its interest rate trajectory. That signalled a far more gradual
path to policy normalisation than many investors had foreseen.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,594.80 points, hovering
just below a 7-1/2 year high.
Britain's FTSE 100 also hit a new record high. The
FTSE rose as much as 0.5 percent to an intraday record high of
6,978.74 points, beating its previous peak of 6,974.26 points
set on March 2.
