BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
PARIS, March 25 European shares dipped in early trading on Wednesday, hovering below 7-1/2-year highs, as investors awaited a survey on German business climate for insight on the outlook for Europe's biggest economy.
Shares in Hermes featured among the biggest losers, down 1.9 percent, after the French luxury goods maker posted a 7 percent rise in full-year operating income but said foreign exchange rates dragged its margin lower. Hermes has a strong exposure to Japan.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,600.35 points.
Data released earlier on Wednesday showed French business morale stood at its highest in nearly three years in March.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
May 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0152 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.210 113.24 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.406 1.4054 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.171