PARIS, April 8 European shares rose in early
trading on Wednesday, led by a rally in energy shares after
Royal Dutch Shell agreed to buy BG Group for 47
billion pounds ($70 billion) in the first oil super-merger in a
decade.
Shares in BG jumped 39 percent, while Tullow Oil
soared 9.8 percent, BP gained 4.4 percent, Repsol
added 2.4 percent and Total climbed 0.9
percent.
"The deal is done on a net asset value basis, and the good
price tag is set to trigger some re-rating across the whole
sector," a Paris-based trader said.
At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,613.95 points, after
rising 1.6 percent on Tuesday.
