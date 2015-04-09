PARIS, April 9 European shares rose early on
Thursday, helped by robust German data as well as figures
showing a strong recovery in Europe's auto sector.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,618.32 points.
Renault was up 2.1 percent and BMW up
1.9 percent.
According to industry figures published late on Wednesday,
the auto sector's recovery broadened to France, while Spain,
Italy and Portugal recorded double-digit sales growth again as
they recover from a steep collapse in demand following the 2008
financial crisis.
Robust German data also lifted the mood, with the country's
seasonally-adjusted exports rising 1.5 percent on the month
after dipping by 2.1 percent in January.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)