PARIS, April 16 European stocks slipped in early trading on Thursday, halting their recent sharp rally, with shares in Diageo dropping after it posted a fall in sales.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,645.20 points.

Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, was down 2.6 percent after saying net sales in the three months to March 31, the third quarter of its financial year, fell 0.7 percent.

