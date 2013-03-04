* Better value in "core" northern Europe outside Germany
* Norway, Austria highlighted as potential outperformers
* Italy problems driving investors to stick with north
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 4 Smaller northern European stock
markets are luring investors keen to escape fresh political and
debt market risk in the south but loath to pay for entry into
traditional safe-haven Germany.
Political uncertainty in both Spain and Italy, particularly
linked to the latter's post-election gridlock, has cut demand to
buy into markets on the euro zone's periphery that had been
fostered by a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro.
While many investors still like Germany's blue-chip DAX
index for its high-quality exporters, it is more
expensive than at previous times of market stress and some are
seeking better value in places such as Austria and the Nordics.
"In many people's minds, Germany remains the market to
favour. The reality, however, may be different," said
Roche-Brune Asset Management fund manager Gregoire Laverne,
whose firm manages some 93 million euros ($121 million) of
assets.
Data from fund flow tracker EPFR Global showed German equity
funds have seen net outflows of $1.15 billion so far this year
while Nordic markets had in-flows of $338 million and Austria
$2.1 million.
This reflected the fact that while investors were mindful
that the Nordic and Austrian markets were riskier and less
liquid, they were prepared to overlook that risk due to the
potentially bigger gains on offer.
The combined market capitalisations of the benchmark Oslo
OBX-25 and of the Austrian ATX-20 both represent
around 8 percent of the combined market capitalisation of the
DAX 30 index.
This relative lack of scale can make smaller markets riskier
and more volatile than the DAX, making it harder to unwind
losing bets.
However, traders expressed little concern over this given
thei Austrian and Norwegian indexes' scope to outperform in the
context of expectations that a gradual economic recovery in 2013
will lift stock markets.
A Reuters poll last month showed global investors had raised
their equity holdings to a 10-month high despite problems in the
euro zone.
"Liquidity is not a concern," said Michael Adam Adler, head
of equities at Denmark's Alm Brand Asset Management, who favours
Nordic stocks.
Adler and other investors added Norway and Austria also had
attractive valuations, with the DAX just 6 percent off its
all-time 2007 high, while Austria remains 50 percent off its
all-time peak, implying that Austria had the scope for bigger
gains.
ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS
While Norway's OBX index is, similar to Germany, just 6
percent below its all-time high reached in 2008, the market
offers better growth prospects than Germany, according to
forward earnings data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.
A further positive for the Austrian index is its
greater-than-average exposure to financials, the chief sectoral
winner in a nine-month European equity rally since last June,
while a major export market -- eastern Europe -- is showing
tentative signs of a recovery.
"The Austrian ATX offers more potential to outperform in a
rising global equities environment than other European markets,"
said Pioneer Investments fund manager Friedrich Erhart, who
manages around 325 million euros ($422 million) of assets.
Norway, meanwhile, gives investors a play on the region's
relatively robust banking system and an economy that has
weathered the worst of the global financial crisis thanks to its
abundant energy resources.
Roche-Brune's Laverne also favoured Austria and Norway
within core Europe, where his preferred stocks included Austrian
Post and oil major Statoil.
Laverne said Austria and Norway had a better combination of
growth prospects coupled with attractive valuations, and data
from Thomson Reuters Starmine backs this up.
Germany's DAX, which beat other major European markets in
2012 with a 29 percent rise, has a forward 10-year earnings per
share compound annual growth rate of 5.3. It also has a price to
book ratio -- an important valuation metric for many -- of 1.3
times, according to the StarMine SmartEstimates, which favour
the top-rated equity analysts.
The Austrian stock market has a forward 10-year earnings per
share compound annual growth rate of 10.3 on a cheaper
price-to-book value multiple of 0.9 times, according to
Starmine.
The Norwegian market has a forward 10-year
earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate of 6.3 on a
price-to-book value of 1.3, offering a similar rating to Germany
but with better growth potential.
Norway also has a better forecast average dividend yield of
4.5 for the next 12 months -- above the DAX, where the average
dividend yield is seen at 3.4, according to StarMine.
Societe Generale equity strategist Paul Jackson said Austria
was an "interesting alternative" to Germany, and that Germany
was less attractive for investors looking for a market with room
for a sharp rally in 2013.
"German equities have been among the most protected in
Europe during the sovereign debt crisis and consequently offer
less value than many other markets," he said.($1 = 0.7702 euros)
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Nigel Stephenson)