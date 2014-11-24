* Commissions expected to drop to lowest since 2008

* Tepid volumes, tougher rules likely to squeeze growth

* Dark pools scrutiny adds to uncertainty

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Nov 24 European stockbrokers can expect little respite from sluggish post-crisis trading volumes in 2014, with revenues set to fall to their lowest since the financial crisis, according to Greenwich Associates.

European stocks have enjoyed a multi-year rally, buoyed by central bank efforts to pump liquidity into global markets. But tepid volume growth and increased regulatory scrutiny have squeezed the trading commissions earned by brokerage desks and raised fears of more cutbacks.

Total trading commissions in Europe are expected to fall to 2.73 billion euros ($3.39 billion) in 2014 from 3.01 billion in 2013, according to a report by U.S. advisory firm Greenwich Associates published on Monday.

The 2014 figure is the lowest since 2008, when annual revenue was projected at 5.08 billion euros. The report tracks spending by European institutional investors for trading execution as well as research and advisory services.

Few traders expect stock trading revenue in Europe to rebound soon. Post-crisis rules make it harder for banks to take big risks, and regulators are also clamping down on the anonymous trading venues called "dark pools", which is likely to result in more curbs.

Even a sharp surge in volatility in October, which led to a flurry of trading as investors offloaded positions, has failed to offset pessimism among traders and bankers who consider the industry over-supplied.

"The 2008 peak in investor commission spending should be viewed as an anomaly rather than a high point to be achieved in the coming years as market volumes and volatility increase," said Kevin McPartland, Greenwich Associates' head of research for market structure and technology.

Regulators in the UK and Europe are also stepping up scrutiny of how broker research services are charged to investors. That has alarmed traders who fear a further drop in business if investors rein in spending as a result. (1 US dollar = 0.8057 euro) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Larry King)