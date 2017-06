A Wall St. sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday with all three major indexes falling 1 percent, led by financial and industrial shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 128.24 points, or 0.99 percent, at 12,762.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.05 points, or 0.97 percent, at 1,338.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.75 points, or 0.98 percent, at 2,898.48.

(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)