Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid /Files

NEW YORK The S&P 500 and Dow turned higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates "exceptionally low" at least through 2014. The Nasdaq added to gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.99 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,680.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.04 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,316.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.82 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,807.46.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)