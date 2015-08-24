LONDON Aug 24 Stock markets could suffer more
near-term pain until investors get more clarity from central
banks on how they plan to respond to the current market
sell-off, said Fidelity Worldwide Investment's global chief
investment officer.
"In the short-term, markets will continue to be painful
until we get more insight into how the central banks will
respond," said Dominic Rossi, global chief investment officer at
Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
Rossi expected stock markets to come out of their "downward
draft" by the end of the year, but advised investors against
rushing in to buy up battered stocks in the wake of Monday's
equity market slump.
"The best thing to do at the moment is to do nothing," said
Rossi, whose firm is responsible for $87 billion in assets under
administration.
"The way to enter these treacherous markets is very, very
gradually," he added.
Rossi described the current environment as a "third wave of
deflation", which would result in extremely challenging
conditions for emerging markets.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)