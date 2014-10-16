LONDON Oct 16 The outlook for U.S. equities
remains strong despite a worldwide stock market sell-off over
the last two weeks, due to the underlying strength of the U.S.
economy, said Fidelity fund manager Dominic Rossi on Thursday.
"I think this sell-off is going to prove to be a mid-market
correction," said Rossi, global chief investment officer for
equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, on a conference call.
"I'm looking to buy markets at current levels, particularly
U.S. securities," added Rossi.
Rossi expected U.S. stock markets to beat their 2014 highs
next year, and for the U.S. equity market to offer double-digit
returns in 2015.
Rossi said developed economy stock markets would outperform
emerging markets' equities, although he added that European
equities were "stuck in the middle."
However, Rossi said a fall in the euro, oil prices
and European stock market valuations would prop up European
equities over the next year.
"At these levels, I'm not nearly as pessimistic about
European markets as I was a few months ago."
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)