* Tui Travel to join Britain's FTSE 100 in Dec. 24 reshuffle
* Pennon demoted to mid cap index
* Direct Line added to mid-caps after October listing
LONDON, Dec 12 Shares in the world's largest
tour operator, Tui Travel, will be promoted to the UK's
top index in the latest reshuffle, replacing utilities group
Pennon.
Pennon will take Tui's place on the mid-cap FTSE 250 index
, with all changes due to become effective on Dec. 24,
exchange operator FTSE said on Wednesday.
Tui's promotion to FTSE 100 status, which follows an 80
percent rally since June on the back of strong growth in travel
bookings, is expected to attract demand for around 8 million of
its shares from investors who track the UK benchmark, according
to estimates by a European investment bank.
The bank estimates Pennon's demotion will result in around 5
million shares in the firm being sold.
Pennon's stock has fallen 22 percent in the past 3-1/2
months as the company's waste management business struggled with
falling demand.
Britain's largest motor insurer, Direct Line, which
went public in October and has yet to be included in any FTSE
index, will join mid-caps, along with small caps pubs firm
Enterprise Inns and pharma group United Drug.
They will replace oil & gas firm Ruspetro, Talvivara
Mining Company and waste management firm Shanks Group
.