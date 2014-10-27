* FTSE 100 down 0.4 percent
* Lloyds falls after only narrowly passing European bank
test
* Aggreko falls after fellow power supplier's profit warning
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 27 Britain's top equity index
fell on Monday, weighed down by financials after Lloyds only
narrowly passed a regulatory health check of Europe's banks.
The FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 6,377.46
points, after managing a slight rebound last week from 15-month
lows touched earlier in October.
The index has come down from a more than 14-year peak of
6,904.86 points at the start of September.
Growth sensitive "cyclical" stocks were the biggest fallers,
with financials taking more than 15 points off the index, while
oil and gas stocks also weighed as Brent crude oil fell below
$85 a barrel.
"The cyclicals are getting hit, and with the turmoil of the
last few weeks, we've still got some turbulence to come," Zeg
Choudhry, managing director at Lontrad, said.
"The way the market is swaying today is looking dangerous. I
think we've still got a couple of hundred points of downside on
the FTSE."
Lloyds was among the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock
in percentage terms, falling 1.8 percent. The bank only just
passed a test to determine whether it had enough capital to
weather another economic crash, calling into question when it
will resume paying dividends.
However, it rallied off its lows ahead of results due on
Tuesday.
Other British lenders fared relatively well in Europe-wide
stress tests, according to results released on Sunday, but their
shares drew profit taking on Monday. In comparison, one in five
of the euro zone's top lenders failed ECB health checks at the
end of last year, but most have since repaired their finances,
the European Central Bank said on Sunday.
Lloyds was one of the most heavily traded stocks on the FTSE
100 relative to its average, trading 1.6 times its 90-day
average volume.
"Large numbers of investors are involved in Lloyds and are
looking for them to start paying a dividend at some point, but
the more money that is needed to bolster their balance sheet,
the less there is for dividends," Manoj Ladwa, the head of
trading at TJM Partners, said.
"Especially when the UK seems to be moving ahead of Europe's
economy, the expectation is that UK banks would've performed
better than European ones. But Lloyds is a concern."
Aggreko fell 2.4 percent, which traders attributed
to a profit warning by fellow emergency-power supplier APR
Energy. APR, which is not in the FTSE 100 index, fell
6.6 percent.
