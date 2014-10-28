* Rise in mining stocks helps FTSE rebound
* Standard Chartered slumps to five-year low
* Lloyds hit by new compensation charges
* BP shares make little progress as profits fall
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's top equity index
rebounded on Tuesday, helped by stronger mining stocks, although
its advance was curbed by a drop in banking shares such as
Standard Chartered and Lloyds.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.4 percent
at 6,388.77 points by the middle of the trading session after a
0.4 percent decline on Monday.
Mining companies such as Glencore, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto added the most points to the FTSE.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index rose 1.4 percent after
the price of copper neared a two-week high.
However, banks retreated. Standard Chartered slumped nearly
10 percent to a five-year low after the Asia-focused bank warned
investors of lower second-half profits. Its quarterly earnings
were hit by a surge in bad loans and higher regulation and
compliance costs.
"Not only has credit started to deteriorate and will be the
driver of the next earnings downgrade cycle, but volume, revenue
and cost trends are weak," said Joseph Dickerson, an analyst at
Jefferies, as he commented on Standard Chartered's results.
Part-nationalised bank Lloyds fell 2.4 percent after it took
a 900 million-pound ($1.5 billion) charge for compensating
customers who were mis-sold loan insurance. It was another blow
to a bank that only narrowly passed a stress check by European
regulators.
BP'S PROFITS DROP
Shares in BP also made little progress. Its decision
to raise its dividend was offset by a decline in profits, as oil
prices fell and Western sanctions led to a drop in income for
BP's Russian partner, Rosneft.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. Then it slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
Nevertheless, Logic Investments' trading director Darren
Easton expects the FTSE to climb going into the end of 2014,
adding he would look to buy into the FTSE at current levels.
"We're bullish in the immediate term. There may be one more
pullback to come, but the FTSE should get back to somewhere near
the earlier year-highs by the year-end," said Easton.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Steve Slater;
Editing by Larry King)