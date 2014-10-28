* Rise in mining stocks helps FTSE rebound
* Standard Chartered slumps to five-year low
* Lloyds hit by new compensation charges
* Higher dividend helps BP despite fall in profit
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's top equity index
rebounded on Tuesday, helped by stronger mining stocks, although
its advance was curbed by a drop in banking shares such as
Standard Chartered and Lloyds.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.5 percent
at 6,397.44 points going into the close of the trading session,
bouncing back from a 0.4 percent decline on Monday.
Mining companies such as Glencore, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto added the most points to the FTSE.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index rose 1.7 percent after
the price of copper neared a two-week high.
However, banks retreated.
Standard Chartered slumped 8 percent to a near five-year low
after the Asia-focused bank warned investors of lower
second-half profits. Its quarterly earnings were hit by a surge
in bad loans and higher regulation and compliance
costs.
"Not only has credit started to deteriorate and will be the
driver of the next earnings downgrade cycle, but volume, revenue
and cost trends are weak," said Joseph Dickerson, an analyst at
Jefferies, commenting on Standard Chartered's results.
Part-nationalised bank Lloyds also fell 1.8 percent after it
took a 900 million-pound ($1.5 billion) charge for compensating
customers who were mis-sold loan insurance. It was another blow
to the bank, which only narrowly passed a health check by
European regulators.
BP'S PROFITS DROP
BP edged up by 1 percent, as its decision to raise
its dividend helped to offset a decline in profits, which were
hit by falling oil prices and as Western sanctions led to a drop
in income for BP's Russian partner, Rosneft.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
Nevertheless, Logic Investments' trading director Darren
Easton expected the index to climb going into the end of 2014,
adding he would look to buy into the FTSE at current levels.
He said he had been reassured by the fact that the FTSE had
managed to climb off its earlier 15-month lows over the last
week, while the UK stock market remained supported by signs of
strength in the British economy and record low interest rates.
"We're bullish in the immediate term. There may be one more
pullback to come, but the FTSE should get back to somewhere near
the earlier year-highs by the year-end," said Easton.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Steve Slater;
Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)