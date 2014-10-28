* FTSE closes up 0.6 pct at 6,402.17 points
* Rise in mining stocks helps FTSE rebound
* Standard Chartered slumps to around 5-year low
* Lloyds hit by new compensation charges
* Higher dividend helps BP despite fall in profit
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's top equity index
rebounded on Tuesday, helped by stronger mining stocks which
offset a fall in banking shares such as Standard Chartered
and Lloyds.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.6
percent, or 38.71 points, at 6,402.17 points, bouncing back from
a 0.4 percent decline on Monday.
Mining companies such as Glencore, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto added the most points to the FTSE.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index rose 1.8 percent after
the price of copper neared a two-week high.
However, banks retreated.
Standard Chartered slumped 8.8 percent to a near five-year
low after the Asia-focused bank warned investors of lower
second-half profits, as a surge in bad loans and higher
regulation costs hit its earnings.
"Not only has credit started to deteriorate and will be the
driver of the next earnings downgrade cycle, but volume, revenue
and cost trends are weak," said Joseph Dickerson, an analyst at
Jefferies, commenting on Standard Chartered's results.
Part-nationalised bank Lloyds also fell 2.4 percent after it
took a 900 million-pound ($1.5 billion) charge for compensating
customers who were mis-sold loan insurance. It was another blow
to the bank, which only narrowly passed a health check by
European regulators.
BP RAISES DIVIDEND
BP rose 1.6 percent, as its decision to raise its
dividend helped to offset a decline in profits, which were hit
by falling oil prices and by Western sanctions which led to a
drop in income for BP's Russian partner, Rosneft.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
Nevertheless, Logic Investments' trading director Darren
Easton said he expected the index to climb going into the end of
2014, adding he would look to buy into the FTSE at current
levels.
He said he had been reassured by the fact that the FTSE had
managed to climb off its earlier 15-month lows over the last
week, with the stock market still supported by signs of strength
in the British economy and record low interest rates.
"We're bullish in the immediate term. There may be one more
pullback to come, but the FTSE should get back to somewhere near
the earlier year-highs by the year-end," said Easton.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Steve Slater;
Editing by Larry King, Susan Fenton and Crispian Balmer)