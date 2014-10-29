* FTSE 100 closes up 0.8 pct at 6,453.87 points
* Expectations of dovish Fed support global equities
* Intertek buoyed by positive broker comments
* Capita slumps after missing out on contract
LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's top equity index rose
to its highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday as
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal it is in no
rush to raise interest rates buoyed stock markets.
Intertek was the top performer on the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index following positive broker comments, with
the FTSE itself closing up by 0.8 percent at 6,453.87 points.
Shares in the company, which carries out tests and
inspections to make sure that goods meet health and safety
standards, climbed 5.1 percent.
Traders attributed Intertek's rise to a decision by
Citigroup to reiterate a "buy" rating on the stock, while JP
Morgan also kept an "overweight" rating on the company after
getting positive feedback from a meeting with its management.
"Intertek's meeting with JP Morgan last night left them
impressed," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
Supermarket retailer Tesco also rose 2.1 percent.
Traders shrugged off news that Britain's Serious Fraud Office
was launching a probe into accounting errors at Tesco and bought
up the beaten-down shares, which have fallen nearly 50 percent
since the start of 2014.
"There is so much negative news already out there on Tesco,
that an announcement such as the one by the Serious Fraud Office
will not be enough to prevent bargain hunters from coming in for
the stock," Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides
said.
However, business services company Capita slumped
6.5 percent after it lost out to rivals, including Interserve
, in a bid to help run the bulk of Britain's
rehabilitation centres for low and medium-risk offenders.
EXPECTATIONS OF DOVISH FED
The U.S. central bank is expected to announce after a policy
meeting that it is ending its bond purchases amid signs of
strength in the U.S. economy, but it is also likely to reinforce
its willingness to wait before raising interest rates after a
volatile month in financial markets.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000, but it then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
"We're seeing evidence that people are anticipating a more
dovish Fed in response to the slowdown in the euro zone and the
disinflation that has been gripping many of the major
economies," said Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam.
