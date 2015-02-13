* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes 0.7 pct higher
* Oil, mining shares up on higher commodity prices
* Hopes of Greek debt deal also improves sentiment
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index
advanced to a five-month high on Friday, trading less than 2
percent below its record peak, boosted by energy and mining
stocks that benefited from a rise in commodity prices.
Expectations that Greece could strike a deal with its
international creditors and a ceasefire deal for eastern Ukraine
also improved sentiment, analysts said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.7 percent
higher at 6,873.52 points after climbing to 6,887.57, the
highest since September last year. The index set its record high
of 6,950.60 in late 1999.
The UK oil and gas index rose 2.2 percent and
the mining index was up 3.7 percent after oil
rose above $60 a barrel for the first time this year and
as copper prices hit a three-week high before trimming
some gains.
Oil stocks BP, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch
Shell rose by between 1.7 percent and 5.2 percent,
while miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo
American were 3.3 percent to 5 percent higher.
Among other movers, pharmaceuticals company GlaxoSmithKline
rose 4.5 percent after investment bank UBS raised its
rating on the stock to "buy" from "sell".
"A stronger commodity complex is feeding through to mining
and energy companies. Equities are also getting support from a
broad-based European rally as a result of some perceived
progress on Greece and after a ceasefire in Ukraine," said Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management.
"There is a wall of worry, which is being climbed. The
markets have been resilient to a number of different
geopolitical and macroeconomic threats. If you reduce those
concerns, as we are seeing right now, the market has potential
to rise even further."
The benchmark Athens share index rose 5.6 percent,
while Greece's banking stocks jumped 12.7 percent,
extending their recent rebound from a 75 percent slump since
last March, as investors eyed a meeting on Monday where Athens
will try again for a deal with its creditors.
"Equity markets have made progress on continued optimism of
a Greek bailout deal, further supported by agreement on a
ceasefire in Ukraine," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
"No signs of market superstitions on this Friday 13th, or
'risk-off' into what could be an important geopolitical
weekend."
Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels fought fiercely for
control of a strategic railway junction on Friday despite a new
peace deal brokered by Germany and France. A ceasefire is due to
come into effect from Sunday.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey/Ruth Pitchford)