* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent
* Broker downgrades hit Centrica, Fresnillo shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index
retreated from five-month highs on Monday, with leading
companies such as miner Fresnillo and utility Centrica
hit by broker downgrades.
Investors also adopted a cautious approach as Greece's
finance minister prepared to meet his euro zone peers and
European Central Bank (ECB) head Mario Draghi on Monday to
discuss how to proceed with his country's bailout programme,
which runs out on Feb. 28.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,861.02 points going into the middle of the trading session,
retreating from a five-month high reached on Friday.
Gold and silver miner Fresnillo was the
worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, falling 4
percent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on Fresnillo to
"equal weight" from "overweight".
Centrica also fell 2.5 percent after investment bank
Citigroup cut its price target on Centrica's shares.
Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking, said he
would rather be "short" - betting on falls - on the FTSE than be
"long" and bet on gains.
"The market is in a bit of a wait-and-see mode at the
moment, because of Greece. I'd rather be 'short' than 'long' at
these levels," he said.
Online gambling firm 888 Holdings also dropped 12
percent after talks on a takeover by William Hill ended.
However, bid speculation drove up the shares of drinks group
SABMiller by 1.9 percent, after the Mail on Sunday
reported that investment firm 3G Capital has been weighing up a
75 billion pound ($115 billion) bid for
SABMiller.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)