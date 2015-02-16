* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent
* Broker downgrades hit Centrica, Fresnillo shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index
retreated from five-month highs on Monday, with leading
companies such as miner Fresnillo and utility Centrica
hit by broker downgrades.
Investors adopted a cautious approach as Greece's finance
minister prepared to meet his euro zone peers and European
Central Bank head Mario Draghi on Monday to discuss his
country's bailout programme, which runs out on Feb. 28.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
6,855.51 points going into the close of the trading session,
after reaching a five-month high reached on Friday.
The gold and silver mining company Fresnillo was
the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, falling
3.8 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating to "equal
weight" from "overweight".
Centrica also fell 2.4 percent after investment bank
Citigroup cut its price target on Centrica's shares.
Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking, said he
would rather be betting on declines on the FTSE than betting on
gains.
"The market is in a bit of a wait-and-see mode at the
moment, because of Greece," he said. "I'd rather be 'short' than
'long' at these levels."
Online gambling firm 888 Holdings dropped 9.8
percent after talks on a takeover by William Hill ended.
However, bid speculation drove up the shares of drinks group
SABMiller by 1.8 percent. The Mail on Sunday had
reported that investment firm 3G Capital was weighing a 75
billion pound ($115 billion) bid for SABMiller.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)